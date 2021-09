Great Dane gets photobombed by doggy best friend

Ellie the Great Dane looks so pretty sitting on the sofa, posing for a lovely photo under Dad, artist Lawrence Dyer's paintings of American Pharoah and Bahamian Bounty.

Watch and laugh as brother "Never Miss A Photo Op Closeup" Mikey comes along and video bombs Ellie on his way to getting comfy on the loveseat.