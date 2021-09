World tourism day | Explore wonders of Ajanta & Ellora | Dekho apna desh | Oneindia News

The exquisite paintings, frescoes, sculptures and jaw dropping architecture at Ajanta and Ellora were a result of over hundreds of years of painstaking work.

The UNESCO world heritage site would swarm with tourists in normal times.

With the pandemic stretching on, people who work in tourist related services are hard hit and hope to see more footfall soon.

We visited the caves to show you the wonders within.

#AjantaEllora #WorldTourismDay #DekhoApnaDesh