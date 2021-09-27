Germany elections: Centre-left party SPD narrowly wins against Angela Merkel's party | Oneindia News

The centre-left Social Democrats or SPD have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc.
#GermanyElections #SPD #AngelaMerkel
The centre-left Social Democrats or SPD have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc.
#GermanyElections #SPD #AngelaMerkel
The centre-left Social Democrats have narrowly beaten outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right bloc in a closely fought..
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans Saturday to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future,..