Influencer Shocks Mom With Her New 'Cat Eyes' | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

AFTER spending over $100,000 radically overhauling her appearance, reality star and influencer Nicole Zavala promised her mother that she would stop transforming her look.

But after almost a year-long break from plastic surgery, Nicole has decided to dramatically alter her face - by getting a ‘foxy eyes’ thread lift.

Based in Miami, Nicole, who made her name on VH1’s Cartel Crew, got her first boob job for her 18th birthday.

She has since spent $100,000 on surgery, including two additional breast augmentations, a nose job and extensive liposuction and lip and face fillers.

She said: “I want to look like a walking Barbie.

I don’t care what people think about my look, this is how I choose to be.” The ‘foxy eyes’ thread lift procedure involves inserting threads into the corner of her eye arch to make the outer brow slant upwards, lifting and elongating the upper eyelid.

But will Nicole like the results?

And what will her brother and friend - both of whom have been critical of her surgery addiction - make of the finished look?

Nicole’s brother Michael said: “I hope it looks good, I don’t approve of Nicole’s surgeries sometimes.

I think it’s fine to fix something on your body but I don’t think she knows when to stop.” Nicole added: “I don’t ever worry that I’m going too far, every time I change my appearance it’s for the better.

Some people may not like it, but this makes me feel good.

I don’t think I will ever stop changing my appearance.” Follow Nicole on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realnicolezavala/