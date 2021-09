2 Minute Drill: Football fight of century as Brady prepares for Gillette return

The football fight of the century is next week in Foxborough -- Tom Brady vs.

Bill Belichick -- a clash of legends of the fall.

It's no secret that Brady and Belichick jockeyed for top billing on the marquee of the Patriots Dynasty.

But what was always a theoretical competition will for the first time be an actual one on an NFL field.