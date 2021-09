Nandy vows Labour will 'build bridges, not walls'

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has promised that Labour will "remain a proud, fiercely internationalist party" as she laid out her plans at the party conference in Brighton.

"Our foreign policy will put people at its heart to defend our national security, protect our planet, uphold human rights and we will do it by building bridges, not walls," she said.

Report by Buseld.

