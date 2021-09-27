CBI: Labour business rates pledge a 'real step forward'

The Confederation of British Industry has praised a pledge by Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves to scrap business rates if elected to support UK high streets.

Director-General Tony Danker said: "Today we've seen a real step forward from Labour … this is a tax that is crippling investment, it's crippling the high street and I think Rachel has listened to businesses up and down the country." Report by Buseld.

