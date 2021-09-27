Food Truck Encourages People to Eat Less Meat

This food truck is serving up meatless ‘chicken’ satay to encourage people to #EatLessMeat.

The truck is an initiative by World Animal Protection (WAP) and Daring Foods to distribute meat-free, plant-based Jerk Chicken Satay during NYC climate week.

Organizers say they aim to raise awareness about the connections between raising animals for food in mass quantities and how that affects the climate and planetary health.

Daring Foods says their plant-based chicken is made with only 5 ingredients: water, soy protein concentrate, sunflower oil, a spice blend, and salt.

Operating in an environmentally friendly manner, the food truck is solar-powered with lithium-ion batteries onboard, and all of the trash is thrown in compostable bins with plant-based bag liners.

In addition to the free chicken satay, WAP gave passerby’s information about ‘Meating Halfway,’ a meat consumption reduction guide.

In 2016, Researchers from Oxford University found that if more people consumed plant-based food instead of meat, food-related emissions could be cut by 63%.

To learn more about how to reduce the impact of your meat consumption, visit www.meatinghalfway.us.

