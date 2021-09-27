PRESIDENT BIDEN ENCOURAGES BOOSTER SHOTS

BOOSTER SHOTS ROLLING OUT
President Biden Receives His COVID-19 Booster Shot
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose..
BOOSTER SHOTS ROLLING OUT
HOSPITAL SUPPLIED FACE MASK FORTHE ENTIRE TIME ON CAMPUS ANDDURING PATIENT VISITATION.ACROSS THE NATION, BOOSTER SHOARE ROLLING OUT AND PRESIDENTJOE BIDEN RECIEVED HIS TODAY.BEFORE TAKING HIS SHOT... THPRESIDENT ANNOUNCED WHO SHOULDBE GETTING A THIRD DOSE OFPFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE.adults with certain undeyirlnghealth conditions like diabetesand obesity and those who e atincreased risk of covid-19because of where you work orwhere you live, like health recaworkers, teachers, firstresponders, grocery storecl
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose..
President Joe Biden on Monday received a COVID-19 booster shoot in line with the CDC's and FDA's recommendations. During the media..