Will Smith Reveals Details of His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Unconventional Relationship

Will Smith Reveals Details, of His and Jada Pinkett Smith's, Unconventional Relationship.

In a recent interview, Will Smith spoke candidly about Jada Pinkett Smith's and his decision not to practice monogamy in their marriage.

Jada never believed in conventional marriage ... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship.

So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up, Will Smith, via GQ.

Jada never believed in conventional marriage ... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship.

So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up, Will Smith, via GQ.

And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection, Will Smith, via GQ.

And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection, Will Smith, via GQ.

Smith and Pinkett Smith wed in December 1997.

Over the years, they've been vocal about how their relationship has evolved and why they don't refer to each other as married anymore.

Over the years, they've been vocal about how their relationship has evolved and why they don't refer to each other as married anymore.

In a 2020 episode of "Red Table Talk" the couple had a frank conversation about their relationship, as well as Jada's relationship with R&B singer August Alsina.

In a 2020 episode of "Red Table Talk" the couple had a frank conversation about their relationship, as well as Jada's relationship with R&B singer August Alsina.

According to Insider, the stars also alluded to Smith having a relationship outside of their marriage but didn't offer any details.

According to Insider, the stars also alluded to Smith having a relationship outside of their marriage but didn't offer any details.

Toward the end of the conversation, Smith said that he and Pinkett Smith had, "really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.".

Toward the end of the conversation, Smith said that he and Pinkett Smith had, "really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.".

There's a real power in just knowing somebody's riding with you no matter what, and you really can't know that until you've gone through some stuff, Will Smith, via 'Red Table Talk'.

There's a real power in just knowing somebody's riding with you no matter what, and you really can't know that until you've gone through some stuff, Will Smith, via 'Red Table Talk'.

We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.

And marriage for us can't be a prison.

, Will Smith, via GQ.

We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.

And marriage for us can't be a prison.

, Will Smith, via GQ