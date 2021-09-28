Nursing Shortage Impacts Local Hospitals

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
The shortage of nurses in Indiana is adding pressure to hospital staff as they continue to treat a high number of COVID-19 patients
WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports.
The shortage of nurses in Indiana is adding pressure to hospital staff as they continue to treat a high number of COVID-19 patients
Florida is facing a "nursing crisis," according to a report released by the Florida Hospital Association on Thursday.
A national nursing shortage is causing hospitals to pay more for patient care.