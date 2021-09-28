Miya Marcano's family is at their wit's end.
Desperate to find their 19-year-old loved one safe, sound, and the cruel reality no one has seen her since last Friday.
Miya Marcano's family is at their wit's end.
Desperate to find their 19-year-old loved one safe, sound, and the cruel reality no one has seen her since last Friday.
Waiting for you.
It's a diFort Lauderdale native froValencia College in Orlandfrom her Orlando apartmentin God, we believe in hopeOrange County Sheriff johndisappearance is suspicioususpect foul play 27 yearcaballero, a maintenance wlived and worked was a pernow know that a maintenancfob which caballero was knI was used to enter Mia'safternoon but caballero wain a Seminole County apartsuicide.
Mark Connell's fain their cars in the parkiwaiting for any developmenare so anxious to find hertheir own search and are hI am out there, I am poundbeat looking and not leavi
Miya Marcone's family believes she is still alive.