Scotland's vaccine passport scheme will go live this week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms the Covid vaccine app will go live on Thursday.
Report by Burnsla.
It is hoped that the new scheme will help slow the spread of coronavirus and ease the pressure on the NHS.
The vaccine certification scheme will see Scots asked to prove their vaccine status at places like bars and large events.