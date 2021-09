Teen driver killed in crash days before her 20th birthday

HER DAUGHTER'S FUNERAL INSTEADOF A BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION...AFTERTH E 19- YEAR-OLD WASKILLED IN A CRASH.SHE WAS THREEDAYS AWAY FROM TURNING 20.PUSH SHE SPOKE TO OUR BRENDANKING TONIGHT ABOUTWHAT HAPPENED...AND HOW HERDAUGHTER'S LEGACY WILL LIVEON...BRENDAN?RN THAT MOTHER IS STAYINGSTRONGAFTER THE FATAL ACCIDENT HERE INHANOVER COUNTY.NEIGHBORS TELLME THIS STRETCH OF EAST PATRICKHENRY ROAD IS NOTORIOUS FORBAD CRASHESPAULA DRAPER/HER DAUGHTER KILLEDIN CRASH 15:10:49 THAT'S HERAND HER FATHER WHEN SHE WASLITTLE 19 YEARS WORTH OFMEMORIES PAULA DRAPER/HERDAUGHTER KILLED IN CRASH15:13:09 THAT'S WHEN SHE FIRSTLEARNED TO WALK PAULA DRAPERSHARES PHOTOS OF HER DAUGHTER,SUSAN PAULA DRAPER/HER DAUGHTERKILLED IN CRASH 15:014:8 ITSAYS,YEAH YOU COULD SAY IM KIND OFCUTE, LAUGHING, THAT'S SO SUSAN.1045 :WEDNESDAY NIGHT - ASSTRONGSTORMS MOVE ACROSS HANOVERCOUNTY - SUSAN, ON HER WAY HOMEFROM WORK AT APPLEBEES -SUDDENLY RUNS OFF TH ROEAD ANDSLAMS INTO A TREE PAULADRAPER/HER DAUGHTER KILLEDIN CRASH 14:42:00 WHEN I CAME TOTHE DOOR AND OPENED THEDOOR THERE WERE 3 OIFFCERSSTANDING HERE.AND HE SAID, AREYOU PAULA DRAPER, AND I SAIDYES.HE SAID, YOUR DAUGHTER SUSANWAS IN AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENTJUT STHREE DAYS BEFORE HER 20THBIRTHDAY - DRAPER FOUND HERSELFPLANNING A MEMORIAL SERVICEINSTEAD OF A BIRTHDAY PARTYPAULA DRAPER/HER DAUGHTER KILLEDIN CRASH 14:33:00 I WANT TO HAVEA CELEBRATION OFLIFE BECAUSE THAT'S WHAT SUSANWOULD'VE WANTED.SHEWOULD'VE NOT WNTAED SOMETHINGDREARY ANDDRAWN OUT SUSAN WAS AN ORGANDONOR -AND AFERT HER DEATH - PAULALEARNED HER DAUGHTER'S EYESWERE DONATEDTO SOMEONE IN NEEDPAULA DRAPER/HER DAUGHTER KILLEDIN CRASH 14:51:30 SUSAN HAD THEMOST BEAUTIFUL EYES,JUST BEAUTIFUL BEAUTIFUL.IWOULD LOVE TO KNOW SOMEONE ELSEASW ABLE TO SEE THE WORLDWITH HER EYES AND SHE WAS TEHREASON THEY WERE ABLE TO SEEAND EVEN THROUGH ALL THEHEARTBREAK...PAULA DRAPER/HER DAUGHTER KILLEDIN CRASH 14:52:50 I TAKE COMFORTIN KNOWING THE LASTTHINGI SAID TO HER WAS I LOVEYOU.THE LAST THING SHE SAID TOME WAS I LOVE YOU.AND AS APARENT YOU LOSE A CHILD ANDTHAT'STHE LAST ITHNG YOU SAID TO ACHILD, THAT'S A HUGE COMFORTA FAMILY FRIEND HAS SET UP AGOFUNDME TO HELP THE DRAPERFAMILY WITH THE UNEXPECTEDFUNERAL COSTS.IF YOUD LIKE TODONATE I POSTED A LINK ON OURWEBSITE WTVR DOT COM.WORKING FOR YOU IN RIC