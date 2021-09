Adventures with Alan hikes Pueblo Mountain Park

WE'RE CKBA NOW,..WITH A STORY YOU'LL ONLYEE SHERE ON NEWS 5 AT 4..THIS AFTERNOON WE'RE TAKING YOUON OUR LATEST ADVENTURE WITHMETEOROLOGIST ALAN ROSE..ALASYN..THIS WEEK'S ADVENTUREFEATURES A TRIP TO PUEBLOMOUNTAIN PARK.THE PARK IS A HIDDEN GEM TT HACAN BE FOUND OFF OF HIGHWAY 78INTHE BEULAH VALLEY.CHECK IT OUT.ANIMATED MAP WITH MUSIC...NESTLED ALONG THE EASTERN SLOPESOF THE WETOU MNTAINS LESS THAN40 MUTESIN FROM TOWN IS PUEBLOMOUNTAIN PARK.OWNED BY THE CITOFYPUEBLO...THE PARK OFFERSIX SMILES OF TRAILTOSHIKERS AND TRAIL RIDERS.OUR DESTINATION TODAY...A SCENIC2 MILE OUT AND BACK HIKE ON CEMATRAIL.NATSWE START OUT SURROUNDED BY LARGEPINE TREES, TALL GRASSESND ADENSE SHRUBERY.STAND-UP #"A NICE GENTLE HIKE SOFAR...HEAVILY FORESTEDND ASECLUDED." CON'T PKG:INSTEAD OF PEOPLE...SOUNDS OFSILENCE FILL THE AIR.NATSTHERE'S NOT MUCH WILDLIFE HEREEITHER...BUT STILL, WE MANAGE TOSPOT A BEATIFUL DARK, BROWNSQUIRELL.CLIMBING HIGHER...WE'RE AFFORDEDBEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF BEULAH VALLEYANTHD E WET MOUNTAINS.STAND-UP #2:"PRETTY VIEWS OF THE SURROUNNGDIMOUNTAINS FROM THIS SPOT." CON'TPKG:THE TRAIL IS WELL MARKED.AT SEVERAL POINTS ALONG E THHIKE...WE FIND SIGNS LIKE THISTO HP ELUS STAY ON TRACK.ALONG WITH THE SIGNAGE...EASY-TO-READ MAPS ALSO OFFER AHELPING HAND.HIKING THROUGH FORESTS AND ALONGOPEN RIDGES...WE GAINEW NAPPRECIATION FOR HOW BEAUTIFULOUR STATE TRULY IS.STAND-UP #3:"WHAT A GORGEOUS DAYOR A FHIKE."CONT'D PKG:ANOTHER WELL MARKED SIGN...ANDTHEN...STAND-UP4: #"WE'VE REACHED THE END OF THEMACE TRAIL.FROM HERE YOU CAN TAKEONE OF TWO DIFFERENT DIRECTIONSOR HEAD BACK DOWNTHE WAY YOU CAME."CONT'D PKG:WITH AN ELEVATION GAIN OF ARNDOU350 FEET...MACE TRAIL REALLYISN'T THAT DIFFICU..LT.EVEN FORBEGINNERS.EASY TO GET TO....EASY TOHIKE...IT'S ALSO NOT AS CROWDEDOASTHER WELL KNOWN TRAILS INSOUTHERN COLORADO.WHAT A GREAT DAY FOR A HIKE D ANIN SUCH A BEAUTIFUL LOCATIONTOO.NOW WE WANT TO HEAR FROM Y.

OUEMAIL ME WITH YOUR FAVORITE HIKEIN SOUTHERN COLORADO ATALAN.ROSE@KOAA.C.

OMADB