Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Top 10 Bad Video Games We Secretly Love

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:21s 0 shares 1 views

These video games are the defiinition of "so bad, they're good." For this list, we’re looking at games that are so bad we can’t help but play them for what little they may offer.

Our countdown includes “Rumble Roses” series (2004-06), “Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly” (2002), “Crash TwinSanity” (2004), “Naughty Bear” (2010), “Shadow the Hedgehog” (2005) and more!

