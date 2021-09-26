The 8 Coolest Cut Characters in Lego Video Games

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a look at the 8 Coolest Cut Characters in Lego Games!
For this list, we’re looking at the most interesting characters that were removed from the final version of their respective Lego games.
Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a look at the 8 Coolest Cut Characters in Lego Games!
For this list, we’re looking at the most interesting characters that were removed from the final version of their respective Lego games.
Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a look at the 8 Coolest Cut Characters in Lego Games!
For this list, we’re looking at the most interesting characters that were removed from the final version of their respective Lego games.
Our list includes Maximum Carnom “Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2” (2017), Han Solo & Princess Leia “Lego Pirates of the Caribbean” (2011), Marty McFly “Lego Jurassic World” (2015) and more!
With all the violent and mature games you can play on PlayStation, it's a mystery why these ones were targeted. For this list,..
When it comes to video games, if it ain't broken, don't fix it! For this list, we’re not necessarily looking at the worst video..