Law and Order Season 21

Law and Order Season 21 Trailer HD - Eleven years since its series finale, the original Law and Order is returning to NBC.

Season 21 will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: “the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.” The "Law and Order" flagship, which ran for 20 seasons, was nominated for 50 Emmy awards, and spawned a variety of spinoff series, has remained a fan favorite throughout the years.