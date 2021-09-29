A Mother’s Lie Movie

A Mother’s Lie Movie Trailer HD - A woman determined to save her dying daughter uncovers her mother’s sinister secret.

Cast: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Madelyn Keys, Gabriel Venneri, Zoe Sarantakis, Sonja Smits Joyce (Sonja Smits) will do whatever it takes to protect her company’s reputation.

So, when she discovers her teenage daughter, Katherine (Alex Paxton-Beesley), is pregnant, Joyce forbids Katherine from telling the father.

Joyce ultimately tells Katherine her baby died during delivery even though she secretly instructs the doctor to place the baby girl up for adoption.

Twenty years later, Katherine is happily married, but her life is turned upside down as she searches for a bone marrow donor to save her daughter, Haley.

Joyce tracks down Katherine’s firstborn child, who has been named Libby (Madelyn Keys).

Libby agrees to be Haley’s anonymous donor, not realizing they’re related.

As Libby and Haley prepare for surgery, Joyce works overtime to ensure her secret remains safe.

But will Joyce’s lies finally spiral out of control?