YouTube Bans Vaccine Misinformation and Prominent Anti-Vaxxers

YouTube announced the updated policy on Sept.

29.

Today, we're expanding our medical misinformation policies on YouTube with new guidelines on currently administered vaccines ... , YouTube, via blog post.

... that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO, YouTube, via blog post.

We’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines, YouTube, via blog post.

Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, ... , YouTube, via blog post.

... claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed, YouTube, via blog post.

The policy extends beyond COVID-19 vaccine misinformation... ... to falsehoods about other vaccines, including measles and flu vaccines.

As with our COVID guidelines, we consulted with local and international health organizations and experts in developing these policies, YouTube, via blog post.

YouTube also confirmed that it will ban the accounts of Joseph Mercola, Sherri Tenpenny... ... and the Children’s Defense Fund, which is linked to Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. All of this complements our ongoing work to raise up authoritative health information on our platform and connect people with credible, quality health content and sources, YouTube, via blog post