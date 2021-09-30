S&P 500 Movers: KMX, PAYX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Paychex topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%.

Year to date, Paychex registers a 22.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 9.3%.

Carmax is showing a gain of 40.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 5.0%, and Albemarle, trading up 4.2% on the day.