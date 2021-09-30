Judge Suspends Britney Spears' Father From Conservatorship

After 13 years, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life.

CBS News reports that the decision by a Los Angeles judge comes as a victory for Britney, who has fought for years to remove her father from the position.

Judge Brenda Perry ruled that Jamie Spears' suspension was in Britney's best interest.

Judge Perry also said that the ruling could not be appealed.

According to CBS News, on November 12, a hearing is scheduled to decide whether the conservatorship will be terminated.

On September 30, Britney's fiancé, Sam Asghari, celebrated the decision on social media.

Free Britney!

Free Britney!

According to Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, the judge's decision was the first step toward, "ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon by her father so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.".

In June, Britney testified that the conservatorship allowed her father to have an unprecedented amount of control over her life.

This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.

I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy — it's a lie.

I thought just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial.

I've been in shock.

I am traumatized, Britney Spears, via statement.

