Australia Announces Plan to Reopen Borders For Fully Vaccinated Citizens

Australia Announces Plan , to Reopen Borders For Fully Vaccinated Citizens.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the plan on Oct.

1.

Many countries around the world have now safely reopened to international travel and it will shortly be time for Australia to take the next step, Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister, via CNN.

The reopening of travel into Australia applies to people who are fully vaccinated, as well as permanent residents.

The new policies are set to go into effect in November.

Australia's COVID travel restrictions have meant that thousands of citizens had been prevented from entering the country.

Those who were able to enter were then subject to a two week quarantine.

In his announcement, Morrison also addressed the quarantine policy.

We will also work towards completely quarantine-free travel for certain countries, such as New Zealand, when it is safe to do so, Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister, via CNN.

The shift in restrictions will affect those who are not able to receive a COVID vaccine, due to their age or health conditions.

Australian citizens and permanent residents who cannot be vaccinated — for example if they are under 12 or have a medical condition —, Statement From Australian Government, via CNN.

... will be treated as vaccinated for the purposes of their travel, Statement From Australian Government, via CNN.

Australia imposed some of the most stringent restrictions on travel when the pandemic hit 19 months ago.

The nation essential closed its borders to international travelers and its own citizens in other countries.

Nearly 55 percent of the country's population is fully vaccinated