Xos Trucks Makes Eco-Friendly Delivery Vehicles

These eco-friendly trucks are making zero-emission deliveries possible.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis Earth: https://go.nowth.is/Earth_Subscribe This video was created in partnership with Emerson Collective: https://www.emersoncollective.com.

In this video you'll hear from Danielle J.

Harris, the Board Observer for Xos Trucks, and Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos Trucks.

Xos Trucks is an eco-friendly truck manufacturing company that's revolutionizing the delivery vehicles industry.

The company creates batter-powered medium-duty vehicles, purpose built for commercial clients like FedEx and UPS.

The transportation sector accounts for 29% of all greenhouse gas emission in the United States.

Medium and heavy-duty trucks produced over 365 gigatons of CO2 in 2019 alone; they are currently some of the 'dirtiest' vehicles on the road.

Xos Trucks' goal is to decarbonize routine, short distance, 'last-mile delivery' trucking.

#ClimateCrisis #Trucks #Energy #Electric #Earth #Environment #Science #NowThis