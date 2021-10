Starmer urges PM to ‘get a grip’ on fuel crisis

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson’s handling of the UK’s fuel crisis, saying “urgent action” is needed to tackle the shortage of lorry drivers.

The Labour leader said: “If it’s necessary to recall Parliament to get the relevant measures through, then Parliament should be recalled straight away … we need the Prime Minister to get a grip and take action.” Report by Buseld.

