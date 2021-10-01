Ben Whishaw Says Casting an Openly Gay Actor as Bond Would Be 'Extraordinary'

Ben Whishaw Says Casting an Openly Gay Actor as Bond, Would Be 'Extraordinary'.

Whishaw plays the iconic character Q in the upcoming Bond film, 'No Time to Die.'.

His comments were published as part of an interview with 'Attitude' magazine.

God, can you imagine?

I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing [if an openly gay actor was cast as Bond], Ben Whishaw, Actor, via CNN.

'No Time to Die' will be Daniel Craig's final performance as the British spy.

While Craig has stated that the person chosen to be the next Bond "really nothing to do with me,".

... other actors, including Whishaw are speculating publicly about how the character can be newly embodied.

I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything.

, Ben Whishaw, Actor, via CNN.

It would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.

I think that would be real progress, Ben Whishaw, Actor, via CNN.

Of course I would like to see that, Ben Whishaw, Actor, via CNN.

Whishaw went as far as to name Jonathan Bailey of 'Bridgerton' ... .

... and Luke Evans of 'Beauty and the Beast' as two openly gay actors he thinks would be great for the role.

I wonder if either of them would want to — because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how it would change your life, Ben Whishaw, Actor, via CNN.

For his part, Whishaw says the he is "not Bond material," and the he's "happy as Q.".

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has stated the search for the next Bond will begin in 2022