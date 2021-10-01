Infowars Host Alex Jones Must Pay Damages To Sandy Hook Families After False Claims

Infowars Host Alex Jones Must Pay Damages, To Sandy Hook Families After False Claims. The conspiracy theorist was found legally responsible in two lawsuits for damages caused by his claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued default judgments on Monday against Jones and his outlet for not complying with court orders.

Which requested information for the lawsuits brought about by the parents of two children killed in the shooting.

An attorney for the parents told CNN in a statement that this decision provided the families "the closure they deserve.".

Mr. Jones was given ample opportunity to take these lawsuits seriously and obey the rule of law.

, Mark Bankston, via CNN statement.

He chose not to do so, and now he will face the consequences for that decision, Mark Bankston, via CNN statement.

Jones falsely stated that the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut was a “giant hoax,”.

Carried out by actors on behalf of those who are against the Second Amendment