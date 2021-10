WELL, GOOD EVENING.I’M RENEE WUNDERLICH RIGHT NOWPOLK COUNTY DEPUTIES ARESEARCHING FOR A MISSING 12 YEAROLD WHO MIGHT BE IN THESPARTANBURG AREA.HER NAME IS ALLISON HENDERSON,AND SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN GREENCREEK COMMUNITY EARLIER TODAYDEPUTIESAY S SHE MAY BEENDANGERED.THEY SAY SHES I FIVE FEET ONEINCH TLAL WITH BROWN HAIR ANDGREEN EYES IF YOU SEE HER ORKNOW WHERE SHE MIGHT BE CALLE