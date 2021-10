Dowden on 'cancel culture': must defend national heroes

Chairman of the Conservative party Oliver Dowden says he is "saddened" by the so-called "cancel culture" and vows to keep the statues of "national heroes like Nelson and Churchill in the places of honour that they deserve", Report by Czubalam.

