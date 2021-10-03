Facebook executive: 'Ludicrous' to blame Capitol riot on social media

Nick Clegg, Vice President of global affairs at Facebook, tells CNN’s Brian Stelter that blaming social media for the January 6 Capitol insurrection is too simplistic of an explanation to a complicated problem.
Facebook executive Nick Clegg said the idea that the social media giant contributed to the January 6th riots is "ludicrous."