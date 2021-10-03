Amid firestorm, Facebook doubles down on research

Facebook VP Nick Clegg tells Brian Stelter that the social media firm will continue conducting internal research to understand the effects of its platforms, even after an embarrassing leak of research to the Wall Street Journal.
Facebook VP Nick Clegg tells Brian Stelter that the social media firm will continue conducting internal research to understand the effects of its platforms, even after an embarrassing leak of research to the Wall Street Journal.
"Hey Doc, are you a Democrat or a Republican?"
This may seem like a bizarre question to ask your doctor. What would..