Sunday October 3rd, 2021 Forecast

Good afternoon and happy sday today, we're looking athe upper seventies low eiMatthew Hidalgo here in thcenter and along with thossome gusty winds startingwe are going to be in an econcern.

Overnight temperagoing to be mainly rangingaround 47 degrees by earlyTomorrow's temperatures weeven a bit warmer.

Lookingmainly in the eighties buidegrees for a daytime highat the extended forecast hThe next couple of days arwarm.

Then by Wednesday angoing to see a drop in the