Today is the 10th death anniversary of Apple CEO Steve Jobs | Oct 5 History | Oneindia News

On this day, a decade ago, the CEO and co-founder of Apple Inc, Steve Jobs breathed his last; On this day, newspaper publisher Ramnath Goenka died in 1991; On October 5 in 1864, most of the areas of then Calcutta was inundated and destroyed by a catastrophic tropical cyclone.

