Patel lambasts 'so-called eco warriors' blocking UK roadways

Home Secretary Priti Patel lambasts "so-called eco warriors" Insulate Britain protesting on the UK's motorways, saying they are "trampling" over the country's way of life.

She trumpets measures being brought into deal with the protestors such as increasing the maximum penalty for obstructing a motorway.

Report by Edwardst.

