‘GOT’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Drops First Trailer

WarnerMedia dropped the trailer on Oct.

5 in tandem with an international press event for HBO Max's rollout in Europe.

The highly-anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel is based on George R.R.

Martin's 2018 book, 'Fire and Blood.'.

The events within 'House of the Dragon' are set 200 years before 'Game of Thrones.'.

The prequel chronicles the Targaryen dynasty and the war that led to its downfall.

Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, successor of King Jaehaerys Targaryen.

His daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragonrider, is played by Emma D'Arcy.

And Matt Smith portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen, heir to the throne.

Four new cast members were also featured in the teaser.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, .

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.