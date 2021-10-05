French Catholic Church: Clergy have abused 216,000 children since 1950, says inquiry

France's Catholic Church showed "a profound and even cruel indifference towards the victims" of abuse, the head of the inquiry said.
France's Catholic Church showed "a profound and even cruel indifference towards the victims" of abuse, the head of the inquiry said.
A new report in France says hundreds of thousands of children have been abused by priests and others working in the Catholic Church..
An investigation into sexual abuse allegations in the French Catholic church found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims..