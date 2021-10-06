Supergirl S06E15 Hope for Tomorrow

Supergirl 6x15 "Hope for Tomorrow" Season 6 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - NYXLY KIDNAPS WILLIAM - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe.

Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life.

The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (615).

Original airdate 10/12/2021.