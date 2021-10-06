How Well Does TWICE Know Each Other? | TWICE Game Show

TWICE tests who knows one another best in Vanity Fair's TWICE Game Show.
They tour together, sing together, and eat together, but how much do they actually know about each other?
"The Feels" releases October 1.
[All Speaking Korean]- Hi we are TWICE!- We're here with Vanity Fair to seehow well we know each other.- [Momo] Which Emoji best represents you?- [Momo] What's somethingthat always makes you laugh?- [Momo] What is the onesong that you can't resistdancing to when you hear it?- [All Speaking] Can you showus some kick dance moves?- Okay![All Singing]- [Chae Young] If you could collaboratewith one other artist, who would it be?- [All Speaking] One.Two.
Three.
Justin Beiber!- [Chae Young] Who is your singlebiggest artistic influence?- Justin Beiber.- Billie Eilish?- Ariana Grande!- Little Mix?- Michael Jackson?- Lady Gaga!- [Na Yeon] What's yourfavorite song to perform?- Dance the Night Away!- [Na Yeon] What's your leastfavorite song to perform?- More and More?- [Tzu Yu] What is your best feature?- [Tzu Yu] If you couldtake a trip to anywherein the world, where would you go?- Singapore!- Chicago, Philippines!- Chile!- [Jihyo] If you could re-record one song,which one would you choose to record?- [Jihyo] What is your guiltiest pleasure?- [Sana] One word to describe yourself.- [Sana] What is somethingthat makes you cry?- Movie!- [Dahyun] What do youtalk about the most?- ONCE- Oreos!- Oreos.Chocolate cookies.- [Dahyun] Who do youmiss the most on tour?- [All Speaking] ONCE!- I miss you!- [Mina] What was the first momentyou realized you were famous?- [Mina] What's your worst habit?- [Mina] Who is yourfavorite actor or actress?- [All Speaking] Thank you!