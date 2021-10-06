Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services, Metals & Mining Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of TISI, off about 12.6% and shares of Expro Group Holdings down about 11.5% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas equipment & services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 12.2% and UR-Energy, trading lower by about 8.3%.