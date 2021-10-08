Lost in Space Season 3

Lost in Space Season 3 Trailer HD - Official teaser trailer for the third and final season of Lost in Space.

All episodes drop December 1, 2021, only on Netflix.

About Lost in Space: Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family (Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall) is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world.

But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination.

Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception.

The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game.

And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue-collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Starring Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Brian Steele, Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Russell Hornsby release date December 1, 2021 (on Netflix)