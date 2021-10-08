I Run A $1M Instagram Business | BLING LIFE

AT JUST 26 years old, Adam Mark is running a million dollar Instagram business.

His stellar rise to success started back at university, when he launched a fashion Instagram blog.

It started out as a hobby, but the page blew up and he quickly amassed a large following.

Realising there was real money to be made from social media, Adam began using the same methods to help other pages grow their own followings.

At the time, Instagram was still a relatively new platform - but he took the risk anyway.

He said: “I doubled down on it, I spent countless hours working on it.

I’m talking 12 or 13 hours a day on my phone.” Then, around seven years ago, he officially launched his own company Social Kick.

Thanks to Adam’s foresight and hard work he now gets to enjoy the finer things in life, like eating at boujee restaurants, buying designer clothes and travelling the world.

However, he is still careful with his cash, and only likes to buy things that hold value.

Adam said: “I’m so grateful for where I am in life, and the thing I value most is freedom.

So the fact that I can wake up any morning and I can fly wherever I want in the world, I can eat wherever I want, I can do whatever I want.

That, to me, is freedom." Today, Truly meets Adam whilst he’s in London staying at his £1.1m apartment, where he meets up with a friend, who has a surprise for him... https://www.instagram.com/itsadammark/