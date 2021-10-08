The 355 with Jessica Chastain | Official Trailer
The 355 with Jessica Chastain | Official Trailer

Here's the official trailer for the action movie The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg.

It stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez.

The 355 Release Date: January 7, 2021