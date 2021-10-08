Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

The chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee announced on Oct.

8 that Maria Ressa of the Philippines... .

... and Dmitry Muratov of Russia were the 2021 recipients of the prestigious prize.

.

Ressa is the co-founder of digital invesitgative journalism platform Rappler.

Muratov is a co-founder of 'Novaya Gazeta,' an independent Russian newspaper.

Freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public.

These rights are crucial prerequisites for democracy and protect against war and conflict, Berit Reiss-Andersen, Nobel Peace Prize Committee, via CNN.

Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order, Berit Reiss-Andersen, Nobel Peace Prize Committee, via CNN.

Ressa reacted to news of being awarded the prize, emphasizing the dangers that journalists face all over the world.

The journalists will continue doing our jobs, but there are always repercussions if you do a story someone doesn't like, Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize Recipient, via CNN.

We thank the Nobel for recognizing all journalists both in the Philippines and in the world who continue to shine the light even in the darkest and toughest hours, Rappler, Media Outlet, via CNN.

It could not have come at a better time – a time when journalists and the truth are being attacked and undermined, Rappler, Media Outlet, via CNN.

Thank you to everyone who has been a part of the daily struggle to uphold the truth and who continues to hold the line with us, Rappler, Media Outlet, via CNN.

Despite increasing state pressure, Muratov continues to maintain the independence of 'Novaya Gazeta.'.

Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions, Nobel Committee, via CNN.

He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism, Nobel Committee, via CNN