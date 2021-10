Nobel Peace Prize goes to 2 journalists for safeguarding freedom of speech | Oneindia News

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for safegarding freedom of expression.

The Nobel committee in its announcement said that they are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

