Investigators search Laurel County victim's properties

Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office spent a good portion of Thursday evening executing search warrants on the properties belonging to Bryan McCarty.

BRYAN MCCARTY'SKILLER CONTINUEDIN LONDON LASTNIGHT AS SHERIFF'SDEPUTIESSEARCHED TWO OFHIS PROPERTIES.SO WHERE DOTHINGS STAND WITHTHIS INVESTIGATIONNOW THAT A TROVEOF NEW EVIDENCEHAS BEENRECOVERED?MICHAEL BERK IS INLAUREL COUNTY ANDHAS THIS LEX 18UPDATE."THEINVESTIGATIONINTO THESHOOTING DEATHOF BRYANMCCARTY HERE INLAUREL COUNTYCONTINUED WITH ASEARCH OF HISPROPEIERTS LASTNIGHT.

AND WE'RETOLD THAT THESEARCH COULDPROVE TO BE VERYHELPFUL.

""WE'RE GOING TOFOLLOW UP ONEVERY SGLINE TIPTHAT COMES IN."AND DEPUTY GILLACCIARDO SAYSTHERE HAVE BEENMANY SO FAR.

BUTTHEY WILL NOTHASTILY MAKE ANARREST UNTILFEELING CONFIDENTTHE CHARGES WILLSTICK.

LASTMONTH'S SHOOTINGDEATH OF LOCALBUSINESS MAN,BRYAN MCCARTYHAS RESONATEDWITH MANY IN THISCOMMUTYNI, ANDSHERIFF'S DEPUTIESARE BEINGEXHAUSTIVE INTHEIR SEARCH FORCLUES.

LAST NIGHT,WE'RE TOLD, ASEARCH OFMCCARTY'SPROPERTIES JUSTMAY HAVE GOTTENTHEM A LITTLECLOSER.

BUT ITHN ISSITUATION THEYWILL NEED TO TAKE ALONG LOOK AT JUSTABOUT ANYONE WHOWAS ASSOCIATEDWITH MCCARTY ON APERSONAL ORPROFESSIONALLEVEL - OR,PERHAPS BOTH."ON A CASE THISLIKE, A WHODUNNITCASE, WHERE WEDON'T HAVESOMEBODYIMMEDIATELYARRESTED, WEHAVE TO LOOK ATEVERYBODY;PEOPLE HE KNEW,PEOPLE THAT HEKNEW, PEOPLE HEHADRELATIONSHIPSWITH, AND EVENUNKNOWN PEOPLE.COULD SOMEONEHAVE BEENDRIVING DOWNTHERE AND KNEWTHAT WAS HISRESIDENCANE DKNEW THAT HE WASA PROMINENTMEMBER OF THECOMMUNUTY?""DEPUTY ACCIARDOADDED THAT THEMANY TIPS THEY'VERECEIVED HAVEBEEN HELPFUL ANDHE ENCOURAGESMORE OF THOSE.SO IF YOU HAVEANY INFORMATIONSHARE IT WITH THESHERIFF'S OFFICE.IN LAUREL COUNTYMICHAEL BERK.

