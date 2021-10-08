Shannen Doherty Shares 'Truthful' Photos Of Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is getting candid with her fans about her breast cancer battle, sharing "truthful" photos of herself on Instagram in hopes of encouraging others to not live their lives in fear.
Shannen Doherty is getting candid with her fans about her breast cancer battle, sharing "truthful" photos of herself on Instagram in hopes of encouraging others to not live their lives in fear.
"Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible," Shannen Doherty wrote in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month