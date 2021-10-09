Squid Game TV Series on Netflix | World's deadliest Game to Play | OneIndia News

The South Korean series Squid Game is on the way to becoming the most successful Netflix series of all time.

In South Korea, Netflix is now being sued for generating so much online traffic.

Netflix's Korean survival drama "Squid Game" has taken the world by storm – it follows desperate characters who gamble their lives for the chance to win millions by competing in children's games, with losers killed on the spot.

As TV critic Alison Sargent explains, the show has resonated with viewers fed-up with capitalism.

It's also sparked morbid fascination as viewers wonder how far they would go.

