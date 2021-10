GOTW STM at Westgame 5pm live

MEAGAN GLOVER...LIVE IN NEW IBERIA, WITH APREVIEW OF THE GAME.STM HAS FALLEN A LITTLE SHORT INTHEIR SEASON START WITH A 2-3RECORD SO FABUT AS THEY OPEN UP DISTRICTPLAY TONIG--HTTHEY UNLOCK A NEW PART OF THEIRSEASON... WITH A CHANCE TOUR TTHINGS AROUND.

WITH THOSECHANGES COMES A NEW QUARTERBACKUNDER CENTER.THE COUGARS LOST THEIR STARTINGQUARTERBACK WALKER HOWARD AFTERA LEG INJURY AGAINST RUSTON LASTWEEK.

HOWARD IS EXPECTED TO BEOUT FOR THREST OF THE REGULAR SEASON.WITHOUT THEIR NATIONALLY RANKEDQUARTERBACK--ITS NEXT MEN UP FOR STM.HEAD COACH JIM HIGHTOWERCONFIRMED THAT WE'LL SEESOPHOMORES ... WILL TAYLOR ANDSAM ALTMAN... SPLITTING TIME ANDALTHOUGHTHIS WILL BE A NEW CHALLENGE FORTHIS TEAM, HE'S ANXIOUS TO SEEHOW IT GOES."I'VE GOT CONFIDENCE IN OURGUYS.

THEY'VE BEEN WORKING HARD.COCH HAS DONE A GREAT OBBRINGING THEM AROUND.

WE'LL JUSTHAVE TO SEE WHEN WE GET OUTTHERE AND COMPETE.

WE'VE GTWO GOOD SOPHOMOREQUARTERBACKS.

THEY'RE BOTHREALLY TALENTED AND THEYE 'RGOING TOHAVE TO GIT IN THE OFFENSE AGET BETTER EVERY WEEK.

"I ASKED HIGHTOWER WHAT IMPRESSESHIM THE MOST ABOUT THESE TWOGUYS ANDHE SAID SIMPLY... "THEY'RESOPHMORES"..

SO WE CAN EXPECTL EYESALON THEM TONIGHT.

IN OUR 6:00SHOW WE'LL HEAR FROM THEWESTGATE TIGERS ON HOW THEY'REFULL STEAM AHEAD ENTERINGDISTRICT BUT FOR NOW-- REPORTINGFROM WESTGATE MEAGAN GLOVERKATC SPORT