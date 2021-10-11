Southwest Airlines Canceled More Than 2000 Holiday Weekend Flights

Southwest Airlines Cancels , More Than 2000 Holiday Weekend Flights.

The flights were canceled between Friday Oct.

8 and Sunday Oct.

10.

As of Monday Oct.

11, the flight tracking website FlightAware shows that disruptions continue with nearly 300 flights canceled on the federal holiday.

Among the reasons provided by Southwest for the cancelations are limited staff, .

... air traffic control issues ... .

... and bad weather.

We've continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to take care of our customers.

, Southwest Airlines, Statement, via CBS News.

With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged, Southwest Airlines, Statement, via CBS News.

By Sunday night, nearly 28 percent of all scheduled flights of the airline had been canceled.

Reports that Southwest pilots were not reporting to work in protest of the airline's vaccination policy ... .

... were disputed by pilot union Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA).

SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, , Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, Statement, via CBS News.

... but we can say with confidence that our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, Statement, via CBS News.

The mass cancelations come on the cusp of the holiday travel season, in which thousands have already begun to book tickets.

All of this is happening as people are in the midst of booking their Thanksgiving and Christmas/ New Year holiday travel, Henry H.

Harteveldt, Travel Industry Analyst at The Atmosphere Research Group, via CBS News.

It's very possible that some people who might normally book on Southwest may see this news and choose to fly other airlines, Henry H.

Harteveldt, Travel Industry Analyst at The Atmosphere Research Group, via CBS News