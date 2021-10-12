Dow Movers: VZ, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.
Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.
Year to date, Salesforce.
Om registers a 25.2% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.1%.
Verizon Communications is lower by about 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.1% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..