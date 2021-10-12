Skip to main content
Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Dow Movers: VZ, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.

Om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.

Year to date, Salesforce.

Om registers a 25.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.1%.

Verizon Communications is lower by about 12.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.1% on the day.

